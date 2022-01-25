People Wearing A Helmet Without ISI Mark Will Be Fined In Bengaluru

After a month of awareness campaigns, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police are intending to enforce the ban on helmets without the ISI symbol once more. According to senior traffic officials, the goal is to reduce fatal accidents and emphasise the necessity of ISI-marked helmets.



The traffic police will begin fining riders after a month-long public awareness campaign. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), B. R. Ravikanthe Gowda said that a rider who wears a substandard helmet will be deemed helmetless and will be punished for Rs 500. This is also true for pillion riders. A rider's licence will be detained and sent to the RTO in question, with a recommendation for suspension. Suspension might last anywhere from six to eight months.

Mr. Gowda added that a study was done by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) which analyzed that just 44% of motorists use ISI-marked helmets, and the traffic police at 15 locations across the city. The remainder use inferior helmets to avoid being ticketed by the cops. The study also indicated that 70% of pillion riders use helmets.

He continued that as a result of public awareness campaigns and sanctions, more people are using helmets that are not ISI-compliant. Through tight enforcement, traffic cops have managed to raise the percentage of motorcyclists wearing helmets from 5% to 92 percent in the last 20 years. However, only 44 percent of the 92 percent of motorcyclists use ISI-helmets and strap them in according to the guidelines.

Two-wheeler users frequently claim the cost of an ISI-standard helmet as an excuse, according to traffic police officers. Anilkumar Grampurohith, Chickpet's Traffic Inspector said that people spend thousands of rupees on two-wheelers but are sloppy when it comes to helmets.

The traffic police intend to send a letter to all DCPs, demanding that they ensure that police officers adhere to the guidelines. Half-helmets worn by police officers must be replaced with ISI-marked helmets. Mr. Gowda stated that the campaign will begin within the department.