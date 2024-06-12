POCSO case: Victim's brother moves Karnataka HC seeking Yediyurappa’s arrest

Bengaluru: In a setback to former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa, a writ petition was submitted in the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday seeking his arrest in a POCSO case lodged against him in Bengaluru before the Lok Sabha elections.

The victim’s brother filed the petition before the high court, claiming that the police have not taken any action though it has been months since the complaint was filed against the veteran BJP leader.

The victim's mother, who passed away on May 26, had filed a case against Yediyurappa in March this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alleging harassment of her daughter when she went to the former CM's residence seeking help in a 2015 case of assault.

The petitioner claimed that the CCTV footage from Yediyurappa's residence was not seized, and neither was a notice served to the BJP under Section 41A, which is a basic step in a POCSO case.

Earlier, Yediyurappa also approached the high court seeking quashing of the POCSO case against him.

He submitted in his petition that he did not indulge in any unlawful act, and alleged that the complainant had a habit of filing complaints.

“I had attended the interrogation after the FIR was lodged. The police had collected voice samples but did not record my statement,” Yediyurappa claimed.

In March, the victim's mother had filed complaints against 53 persons, including senior police officers, politicians, and bureaucrats.

Commenting on the case, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the investigation is going on and the police are gathering more evidence.

Earlier, the Congress government in Karnataka handed over the case to the special wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).