Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Boeing's Technological Hub in Bengaluru, emphasising India's Aerospace Potential

Bengaluru: Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Boeing's expansive technology campus in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the city's role as a nexus connecting aspirations to innovations and achievements. The Prime Minister praised the new facility, which is Boeing's largest outside the USA, citing Bengaluru's critical role in connecting India's technological capabilities with international demands.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of the Boeing campus in driving global tech, research, innovation, design, and demand, reinforcing India's commitment to the 'Make in India-Make for the World' initiative. The campus, he noted, not only strengthens India but also contributes to the global aviation market.

Reflecting on Karnataka's rise as a new aviation hub, the Prime Minister congratulated the youth who now have expanded opportunities to acquire skills in the aviation industry. He commended Boeing's role in fostering this growth and highlighted the need for an aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the government's efforts to increase women's participation in every sector, particularly in aerospace. Proudly noting India's leadership in the number of women pilots, he announced the Boeing Sukanya program, aiming to boost women's participation in aviation and enable those in remote areas to pursue their dreams of becoming pilots.

Highlighting the success of Chandrayaan and India's growing status as a hub for STEM education, the Prime Minister praised the rapid growth of the aviation sector, making India the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. He credited schemes like UDAN for doubling the number of domestic passengers in a decade and generating increased demand for new fleet orders.

PM Modi discussed the government's focus on connectivity infrastructure investment, leading to India becoming one of the most well-connected markets with 150 operational airports. He highlighted the enhanced efficiency of airports and the growth of the air cargo sector, facilitating the transportation of products from remote areas to international markets.

On the policy level, the Prime Minister emphasized steps taken to ensure the continued growth of India's aviation sector, including reducing taxes on aviation fuel and simplifying aircraft leasing. He mentioned the International Financial Services Centers Authority in Gift City to reduce India's offshore dependence on aircraft leasing and financing.

Prime Minister Modi invited international companies, including Boeing, to align their growth with India's rapid rise. He expressed confidence in a strong partnership between India's aspirations and Boeing's expansion, anticipating the emergence of Boeing's first fully designed and manufactured aircraft in India.

Chief Minister S Siddaramiah, Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka legislative assembly R Ashoka were also present.

Delighted to inaugurate @Boeing_In's Engineering & Technology Center in Bengaluru. This facility will serve as a hub for innovation and drive advancements in aviation. https://t.co/jqgAT78gwd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2024



