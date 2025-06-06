Sandalwood policy to be simplified soon: Eshwar Khandre

Mysore: The frontline staff of the department play a major role in forest, wildlife conservation and green development. It is not wrong to say that 21 percent of the forest remains in the state today due to their efforts, said Forest Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre.

Speaking after distributing safety kits to the frontline staff of the Mysuru division of the Forest Department with the corporate responsibility support of Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) under the Department of Industries, he said that the work being done by the frontline staff in preventing forest encroachment, extinguishing forest fires and preventing wildlife poaching is commendable.

That is why, he said, he has ordered after becoming the minister to provide food allowance along with salary to the forest and forest wealth guarding staff, regardless of day or night, cold, rain or wind, and to provide an additional risk allowance of Rs 2,000 per month, and it is being implemented.

Canteen for forest staff:

There is a demand that canteen facilities be provided to forest staff similar to military and police personnel. He said that he has already appealed to the Chief Minister in this regard and that efforts will be made to extend the existing police canteen facility to forest staff as well.

Karnataka has a rich forest region. The Western Ghats are a favorite destination for biodiversity. Its conservation and enhancement is the responsibility of all of us. He said that the frontline staff is doing the work of protecting it.

Today, human-wildlife conflict is increasing and the forest area is decreasing. The government is working hard to increase the forest, and in the last 2 years, 15,000 acres of land has been newly notified as forest area. Eshwara Khandre said that more than 6,000 acres of forest encroachment worth thousands of crores of rupees have been cleared across the state, including 128 acres worth Rs 4,000 crore in Bengaluru.

He said that a total of 120,975 hectares of plantations, 25 new Tree park and 35 Devara Kadu or Sacred Groves have been created during 2023-24 and 2024-25. The minister praised the Karnataka Soap and Detergents (KSDL) for providing safety kits containing bags, jars, shoes and water bottles to 10,000 frontline forest personnel across the state, and thanked Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil and KSDL President CS Nadagowda for their role in this.

Simplification of Sandalwood Policy:

KSDL has advocated the need for sandalwood oil. Farmers in the state are also growing sandalwood. Sandalwood policy will be simplified and a notification will be issued soon to allow them to harvest and transport sandalwood. He said that the Forest Department will take steps to grow sandalwood trees in the plantation.

Today, due to global warming and climate change, the rain that should fall in a month is falling in a week, a week's rain is falling in one day, creating a disaster. Therefore, we should emphasize on increasing the green area. We should grow trees, he said.

Industries Minister M.B. Patil, legislator Yathindra Siddaramaiah, KSDL President C.S. Nadagowda, Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Subhash Malkade, APCCF Kumar Puskar, Wildlife Board Member Dhruva Patil and others participated in the program.