Second railway reservation chart system restored

Bengaluru: The Indian Railways has decided to restore the earlier system of preparation of second reservation charts with effect from October 10.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, instructions have been issued to prepare second reservation chart two hours before scheduled/ rescheduled time of departure of trains.

As per the request of zonal railways for the convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart will be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of trains.

Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and at PRS ticket counters, will be available, before the preparation of second chart. As per established pre- Covid instructions, the first reservation chart was prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure of trains. Thereafter, the available accommodation could be booked across PRS counters as well as through internet on first-come-first-serve basis till preparation of second reservation charts.

Second reservation charts were prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of trains.

Cancellation of already booked tickets was also permitted during this period as per provisions of Refund Rules