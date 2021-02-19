Spell of rain brings down temperature in Bengaluru

Rain in Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed light shower on Friday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light rains over the next two days and the minimum temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius.

"A heavy rain accompanied by moderate to severe thunderstorms are very likely over many places over Karnataka in the next five to six days. A feeble trough in low-level easterlies running from Kerala to Gujarat is causing the rains across the city. North eastern, coastal and south interior Karnataka will also experience light rainfall in the next two days," the IMD report stated.



A heavy hailstorm was reported in Kodagu districts in the early hours of Friday. The hail formed a white sheet on roads, coffee estates, roofs of houses, arecanut and coconut plantations at Mullooru, Nidta, Ankanahalli, Gudugalale and other areas. The hailstones created fear among the farmers in the region.