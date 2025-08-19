State to recruit 540 forest Guards, equal compensation for wildlife victims: Khandre

Bengaluru: To address staff shortages in the Forest Department, the government has already appointed 310 forest watchers and is now in the process of recruiting 540 forest guards, announced Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre in the Legislative Council.

Responding to a question by MLC S. Keshava Prasad, the minister said that families of those who die due to wildlife attacks—such as elephant or tiger encounters—currently receive a compensation of ₹20 lakh. Victims of snakebite deaths are provided with ₹2 lakh compensation through the Agriculture Department.

Khandre noted that Karnataka has witnessed a rise in its wildlife population, leading to more human-wildlife conflicts. To address this, the government has approved a dedicated elephant task force for Dakshina Kannada district, which will be officially notified in two to three days. The 32-member force will be tasked with driving elephants back into forests as well as assisting in capturing rogue elephants.

For elephant corridor and habitat conservation, the government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). A team led by Prof. R. Sukumar has already begun a detailed study.

Expressing sorrow over the recent poisoning of a tigress and her four cubs at the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, the minister confirmed that action has been initiated under the Wildlife Protection Act against those responsible. A deputy range forest officer and other officials have been suspended for failing to ensure timely payment of outsourced frontline staff, and an inquiry is ongoing.

On tackling elephant-human conflicts, Khandre said the government has prioritized the construction of railway barricades and assured that concerns of people in Ramanagara district would be addressed. Proposals for new elephant camps are also under consideration. He further said the government is aware of the growing menace of monkeys damaging crops and announced that instructions will be issued to capture them.