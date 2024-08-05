Strict guidelines issued for Bengaluru PGs

Bengaluru: The murder case of Kriti Kumari in Koramangala shocked Bangalore. The killer’s brutality was caught on CCTV and the scene was heartbreaking. Also it was witnessed how Paying Guest (PG) in city work with no minimal security. As a guy gets into a women’s PG so easily, what was the security of the young women living there? This question has now come from the city police commissioner. City Police Commissioner B Dayanand has instructed to collect data of all PGs in the city, not just one PG.

City Police Commissioner Dayanand has given instructions to the police inspectors of all the stations in the city and they are ready to get the information of each and every PG. Along with identification of all PGs, a total of 13 points of guidelines have been given to the PGs to be followed and action to be taken by the police.

The Guidelines for PGs are mainly CCTV should be installed in PGs, Security guard should be posted in PGs, Data should be collected from everyone living in PG, KYC should be done for those living in PG. All information should be uploaded in the newly implemented software. Owners must take safety measures and the owner should pay attention to the quality of the food. Police should post information about trade licenses of PGs.

They should inform BBMP if it is found to be unauthorized. If illegal and unethical activity is going on, information should be given. Registering a case with BBMP officials. Inspection of PGs should be done once in a month in respective police station and precautions should be taken to avoid any untoward incident.

On the instructions of the city police commissioner, the police, who proceeded to investigate, have come to know that there has been an increase in unauthorized PGs in the city.

These are the PGs that have arisen due to the negligence of the concerned officials of the BBMP, and the police have come forward to inform the BBMP in this regard. Overall, how will these new rules of the police be implemented in the next few days? We have to wait and see how much safety measures will be followed in PGs.