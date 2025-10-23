The Semaglutide revolution: Transforming obesity medicine

Bengaluru: Bangalore are you tired of trying viral trends and ‘magic remedies’ from social media to reduce weight? Today’s youth want to be healthy, but a lack of correct information often leads them down the wrong path. Obesity is a complex medical condition that cannot be solved by a two-day diet or a viral challenge. What one needs is a scientific and reliable approach. The good news is that modern science now has a solution – called GLP1 RA (glucagon-like-peptide receptor agonist). This is a once-a-week injectable medicine called semaglutide that works on the root causes of obesity to help you reach your goals.

It's important to understand that obesity is often not a result of a lack of willpower, but an imbalance of your body’s complex hormonal signals. Your brain gets signals from different places in your body, including hunger hormones (ghrelin) and satiety hormones like GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), which help regulate how much food you eat. In many people with obesity, this natural ‘I'm full’ signal to the brain can become altered due to hormonal imbalance, leading to increased hunger and weight gain.

Semaglutide works similarly to your body’s own GLP-1. It helps strengthen the gut-brain axis, which naturally reduces your appetite, so you eat fewer calories and lose weight. This is not a shortcut, but a scientific method that works with your body’s system. When used along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, semaglutide helps people not only lose weight, but also helps in reducing cravings and promotes mindful eating. In India, nearly 24% women and 23% men are dealing with obesity, and it is now rapidly affecting young people, increasing their risk of many diseases in the future.

Dr. Bhavana Sosale, Diabetologist & Director of Diacon Hospital, Rajajinagar, Bangalore says, “It is crucial for young people to understand that obesity is a medical condition that needs to be treated with scientific methods. The once-a-week semaglutide injection is a safe and effective option that works with your body’s natural system, not against it. It helps you control your appetite and adopt healthier eating habits.”

The benefits of this treatment go beyond just weight loss. Its biggest advantage is protecting your heart health in the long run. Being overweight at a young age can increase the risk of heart disease in the future. A major clinical study called SELECT proved that semaglutide reduced the risk of serious events like heart attack and stroke by 20% in patients with obesity. Furthermore, another study called STEER showed that in people with obesity and heart disease, semaglutide cut the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death by 57% compared to another medication. This shows that semaglutide not only helps you lose weight today but also makes your future healthier.

Dr. Sosale adds, “When we treat obesity, our goal isn’t just weight loss, but to prevent future illnesses, especially heart disease. Medications like semaglutide are very effective in achieving this goal. Regular resistance training and follow up you’re your treating doctor are also essential to help you attain your weight and metabolic goals. It’s like an investment you are making in your health today for a secure future.”