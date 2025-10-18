Tiger that attacked farmer captured; government to provide full compensation to critically injured

Mysuru: In a daring operation, forest department officials successfully captured a tiger that had severely attacked a farmer while he was working in his field in Badagalapura village, Saraguru taluk. The incident had caused widespread panic among local residents. The capture operation, carried out on Saturday afternoon, involved Dasara elephant squad captains Abhimanyu and Mahendra.

The three-year-old female tiger had attacked farmer Mahadev (Madhegouda), causing serious injuries to his face, hands, and legs. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru by ACF Satish, where doctors confirmed that his condition is critical. According to medical reports, Mahadev has lost vision in his right eye and suffered significant damage to his left eye. He is currently on a ventilator, though his blood pressure and other vital signs remain stable.

The tiger had been roaming near the villages in the Nugu Wildlife Division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve for over a week, causing fear among villagers. The forest department had been conducting a combing operation for four days. With the help of elephants Bhima and Bhagiratha, officials finally captured the tiger, which will now be relocated to the Bannerughatta Forest Area, according to Forest Officer Madhu.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally visited Mahadev’s family at the private hospital and instructed that the government cover the entire cost of his treatment. Given the severity of his injuries, including permanent vision loss, the CM directed that compensation should account not only for medical expenses but also for the loss of livelihood and impact on the family’s well-being.

Residents in the area have expressed relief following the tiger’s capture. The successful operation ensures increased safety in the surrounding villages, and forest authorities have stated that vigilance will continue to prevent similar incidents in the future.