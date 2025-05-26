Toxic foam forms again in Bellandur Lake

Bengaluru: A few years ago, toxic foam appeared in Bellandur Lake and it was news at the national level. Then it was said that the lake would be cleaned. But so far, there has been no development in the lake. Now, the foam has appeared in the lake again, which has increased the anxiety of the people.

After the rains that have been pouring in Bengaluru for a few days, a large amount of foam is appearing in Bellandur Lake. The amount of foam has increased due to the increased flow of water into the lake. Locals are worried that Bellandur Lake is polluted, and as the polluted water has been added to the lake, the foam is rising in the lake and is moving towards the residential area through the wind.

People in Bellandur, Kariamma Agrahara, Yamalur, Kempapura, Chalaghatta, Nagasandra Ibbalur, Devara Beesanahalli, Kadu Beesanahalli and other areas are facing trouble again as large amounts of foam are appearing in the Bellandur lake. The reason for the foam in the lake is that untreated polluted water is being pumped into the lake. It takes at least 10-15 days for this polluted water to leave the lake. During this period, organic matter settles to the bottom of the lake water without oxygen. Then it takes the form of sludge. During heavy rains, a huge amount of water flows out. As the inflow rate increases at night, the churning of sludge and polluted water starts under the lake. This creates a platform for the formation of foam.

There is a small amount of foam in the depths of the lake. When the water level in the lake increases due to rain, air bubbles fly up to 25 feet high. These bubbles create foam. Some of the discharged solids also contain bacteria. These also cause foam formation. Speaking about this, local resident Ramanna said that health problems are arising due to this foam.

Recently, foam has appeared in the Bellandur lake again, which has increased anxiety among the residents of that area. It is not true that there has also been a fear that health problems will arise.