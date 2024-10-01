Two Youths Embark on a 3,000 km Bicycle Journey

Mangaluru: Two adventurous cyclists, Punit and Rakshit, have set off on an inspiring 3,000 km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath. The journey commenced on October 1 after the duo offered a pooja at the revered Kadri Manjunath Temple, seeking blessings for their endeavour.

Their journey isn't just about visiting religious centers; Punit and Rakshit are also on a mission to raise awareness about environmental protection. As they pedal through various regions, they aim to spread the message about the importance of planting more trees and reducing the harmful effects of plastic use, encouraging communities to adopt eco-friendly practices.

The Coastal Veerashaiva Welfare Development Association played a role in kickstarting their journey by extending their heartfelt wishes and flagging off the event, showing support for the duo's noble cause.