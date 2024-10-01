Live
- Ananya Panday lights up the French capital with her unparalleled charm
- Rajinikanth stable, to be discharged on Thursday: Hospital
- Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi serving jail term in VIP style, claims provincial minister
- Police Likely to Enforce Fines on Overloaded KSRTC buses
- Symposium Highlights the Importance of Nutritional Therapy in Health and Illness
- Two Youths Embark on a 3,000 km Bicycle Journey
- Telangana has been awarded a Bronze Award for its groundbreaking tax reforms
- Maha: ‘Shivneri Sundari’ to serve food & beverages to passenger on E Shivneri buses
- 2021 Champions League final goal-scorer Havertz looking to prove himself again in Arsenal colours
- Kalotina crossing point reopens in Bulgaria
Just In
Two Youths Embark on a 3,000 km Bicycle Journey
Begin Journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
Mangaluru: Two adventurous cyclists, Punit and Rakshit, have set off on an inspiring 3,000 km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath. The journey commenced on October 1 after the duo offered a pooja at the revered Kadri Manjunath Temple, seeking blessings for their endeavour.
Their journey isn't just about visiting religious centers; Punit and Rakshit are also on a mission to raise awareness about environmental protection. As they pedal through various regions, they aim to spread the message about the importance of planting more trees and reducing the harmful effects of plastic use, encouraging communities to adopt eco-friendly practices.
The Coastal Veerashaiva Welfare Development Association played a role in kickstarting their journey by extending their heartfelt wishes and flagging off the event, showing support for the duo's noble cause.