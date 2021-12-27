'Vaccines for 15-18 can help restore normalisation of schools'

Bengaluru: City doctors have welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of providing vaccines to those in the 15-18 age groups. City doctors say that the vaccines for 15-18 will greatly help in aiding the normalization of schools.

Dr Anitha Rao (Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology), BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital, Hebbal said, "On Saturday night, we have all heard with enthusiasm our Pm Modi's announcement that vaccination for children between the age of 15 years to 18 years, will start in the country on January 3, 2022. The medical fraternity by and large welcomed this move and as he rightly pointed out. This will reduce the worries of children going to schools and colleges and their parents' and boost the fight against the pandemic. This move is also likely to aid in normalization of teaching in schools and ensure that our children don't fall short of the experience and benefit of physical teaching in schools which has eluded them in the last few years of COVID times. Almost everyone agrees and appreciates the efforts of healthcare and frontline workers and their huge contribution in keeping the country safe in this fight. So the booster dose described very aptly as the 'precaution dose' of vaccine to be administered from January 10, Monday will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers and enable them to continue this journey."

Kids are already receiving vaccines in other countries Dr Merriyet MB (Consultant Pediatrician, Prakriya hospitals, Tumkur road) said, "Many countries from around the world have already started covid vaccination drives in kids as young as 2-5 years old !! So it's definitely good news for this large bunch of active school/college going young adults (15-18yrs)as they have lots of special classes/tuitions and are socially very active . Precautions still have to be continued though like frequent hand washing/ wearing appropriate masks and social distancing / avoiding crowded places."

Vaccinated have better chances to fight Covid Dr Prakash Vemagal (Pediatric Consultant, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta Road) said, "I feel this is a very positive initiative. I want to urge the parents to vaccinate their kids in the age group of 15 to 18 to avail the vaccines. The vaccines are safe and effective against Covid 19 which we have witnessed during the last two years. The vaccinated people had lesser infection and lesser chances of infection compared to the unvaccinated people. I also urge the 60 plus group with comorbid conditions and health care and frontline workers who had earlier got two doses of vaccines to go for a booster dose."

Why is there a need for a booster dose?

Dr Anitha Rao (Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology), BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital, Hebbal said, "Although Covid-19 vaccination remains effective in preventing severe disease, different reports have suggested that vaccination becomes less effective over time, especially in people aged 65 years and above. With the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, many fully vaccinated people are at risk of getting infected again. Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine provide very good protection, especially against severe disease. A booster dose will make sure the protection from the first two doses is even stronger and longer lasting, and should help prevent spread of the virus.

A booster dose increases your protection against infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 severe disease and dying from COVID-19. A booster dose will continue to protect you, your loved ones and your community against COVID. Quoting our PM, I want to say, "Our confidence to take on challenges is also multiplying".

Need for other vaccines too

Meanwhile, City doctors say that there are other important vaccines along with Covid vaccine which needs to be taken by people with comorbidities. Dr Dwijendra Prasad (Senior Consultant, Prakriya hospital) said, "All Adults patient of chronic diseases of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Bronchial Asthma, Diabetes (either type 1 or type 2) and all the immunocompromised conditions should have vaccination of PNEUMOVAX 23 once. Every year, flu vaccines need to be taken between September and October. Diabetics also should have to have Hepatitis B vaccine.