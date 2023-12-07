Veer Savarkar Portrait Controversy

Belagavi: In the midst of mounting demands from certain Congress leaders for the removal of Veer Savarkar's portrait from Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader clarified on Thursday that there is currently no proposal for such action before him. The decision, he asserted, would be made at the appropriate time, emphasising the need to adhere to legal protocols.

It is worth noting that the Savarkar portrait in question was unveiled in the Assembly during the previous BJP government's tenure last year.

Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, along with several other Congress legislators, has been vocal in urging the removal of the life-size portrait of Savarkar from Suvarna Soudha. In response to these calls, Speaker Khader emphasised that any decision would be made in accordance with the law, highlighting the equality of all legislators in the decision-making process.

“A proposal has not been created regarding the issue. I can make a decision on this matter if I get a proposal. I consider every legislator equal,” stated Speaker Khader.

Priyank Kharge reiterated his stance on Thursday, expressing his personal opinion that Savarkar’s portrait should be removed, citing his inability to align with the ideology followed by Mahatma Gandhi’s assassins. While expressing his stance, Junior Kharge acknowledged that the final decision would be bound by the Speaker's judgment.

The controversy surrounding the Savarkar portrait stems from its unveiling on December 19 last year, during the tenure of the previous BJP-led government, alongside portraits of Swami Vivekananda, Subhash Chandra Bose, B R Ambedkar, Basavanna, Mahatma Gandhi, and Vallabhbhai Patel.