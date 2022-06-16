Girl In Tamil Nadu Died Even After Getting Double Vaccinated

An 18-year-old girl died of Covid-19 despite being double-vaccinated and having no comorbid illnesses in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, at 7.15 a.m., the girl was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with fever and cough. She had significant Covid infection in her lungs, according to tests. She was declared dead by physicians around 2.30 p.m.



P Senthil Kumar, the health secretary, stated that doctors have been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The young lady had been immunised and had no other health problems. Her sole ailment was a persistent cough, which she had for a long time. According to him, full genome sequencing would be performed on samples taken from the patient.

The death comes after a period of 90 days in which no fatalities were reported in the state owing to Covid-19. While the total number of deaths was revised to 38,026, new cases in Tamil Nadu increased by over 43% to 476 on Wednesday, up from 332 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, once the Omicron-fueled third wave ended on February 27, new cases surpassed 400 for the first time. The rise is being caused by BA4 and BA5 variations, according to Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of public health. The only way to prevent the transmission of the virus is to wear masks and maintain social distance.

He noted that senior adults and people with comorbid disorders must get themselves appropriately vaccinated. Many districts' optimism rates have risen as a result of the influx. While the percentage of patients admitted to hospitals is low, analysts believe that absolute numbers are increasing.