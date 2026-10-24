Coordination meet held on GMC elections

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner K Mayur Ashok said that the municipal elections in Guntur should be conducted peacefully with the coordination of officials and political parties. He conducted a coordination meeting with returning officers and representatives of political parties at the GMC council meeting hall on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as per the revised schedule issued by the State Election Commission, the final list of contesting candidates would be published on October 25 afternoon. Polling would be held on November 1, and counting of votes would take place on November 3.

He said comprehensive training was being provided to election personnel in at least two phases to ensure that the polling process was conducted smoothly without any confusion. Guntur city has 596 polling stations, with six personnel assigned to each station, including a Presiding Officer, an Assistant Presiding Officer and four other staff members.