NTK functionary Karthika released from prison

Coimbatore: NTK functionary M Karthika was released from the Coimbatore Central Jail on Friday. She was granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Thursday night. Judicial Magistrate Uma Maheshwari granted the relief on humanitarian grounds, considering that she has two young daughters to take care of. Following this, Karthika walked out along with her husband, Muruga Chandrakumar, and seven other party members from the prison.

They were arrested earlier this week on charges of violating the election code of conduct and staging a road blockade during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s roadshow during his election campaign on October 4.

Karthika contested in the recently concluded Dharapuram Assembly by-election. Speaking to reporters immediately after she stepped out of the jail, Karthika launched a scathing attack on the state government, pointing to multiple FIRs filed against her during the campaign trail. She accused the state government of weaponising the legal system to suppress opposition voices.

“Restricting campaign access during elections is a direct violation of democratic principles,” Karthika stated, asserting that all candidates deserved equal right to reach out to the electorate without “administrative intimidation.”

She drew attention to the mounting economic pressures on common citizens, citing skyrocketing prices of essential commodities such as rice,

pulses, and oil, alongside soaring unemployment and inflation rates.

The NTK leader criticised the government’s approach to critical infrastructure and governance, specifically raising concerns over the state’s handling of inter-state water disputes, including ongoing challenges regarding the Cauvery and Palar river water-sharing agreements.

Karthika termed her imprisonment as a badge of honour, referencing historical figures like freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai, who was imprisoned in the same prison. “Even my party leader Seeman was held here,” she added. She explained that she was arrested following an incident where her campaign activities were allegedly obstructed by the convoy of Chief Minister Vijay.