25 lakh people get GHMC’s SMS

Hyderabad: To keep the residents updated regarding the rains, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) sent mass text messages to approximately 25 lakh people residing in the Rangareddy, Medchal, and Hyderabad districts on Friday and also on July 20.

According to GHMC officials, the main aim of the SMS alerts was to keep residents informed about the anticipated heavy rains in their respective areas.

With the monsoon season in full swing, GHMC officials have taken significant measures to mitigate the potential risks associated with heavy downpour. The timely SMS warnings come as part of their initiative to alert and also protect the residents from any adverse effects of the rainfall.

The civic body leveraged mobile technology to reach out to a vast number of citizens within the region. The text messages included essential information about the anticipated rainfall and emergency contacts, said a senior GHMC officer.