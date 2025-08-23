4,000 MW Yadadri TPP to be fully operational by Jan 15, 2026: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced that the 4,000 MW Yadadri Power Plant will be dedicated to the nation by January 15, 2026.

Bhatti, who is also the Energy Minister, expressed anger that the previous BRS government has completely ignored the works of the Yadadri Power Plant for nearly 2 years after the National Green Tribunal imposed a stay on environmental clearances in October 2022. The delay of even a single day in such a mega project involving investments of thousands of crores caused a heavy economic burden on the people of the State, he said.

Bhatti said that the Congress government conducted public consultation in February 2024 and obtained environmental clearances. Since then, the project works have been monitored daily. A weekly calendar of tasks has been prepared, and progress is being ensured accordingly. In this process, two units have already been dedicated to the nation.

He said that every week, if scheduled tasks are not completed, officials and engineers are questioned and made accountable. Alongside, arrangements like a railway line for coal supply, townships for workers and officers, are being executed on fixed timelines. Coordination with BHEL, local public representatives and officials is being maintained, he added.

The Deputy CM assured that through CSR funds, world-class education and corporate-level healthcare will be provided free of cost in the villages around the Yadadri Power Plant. An ambulance for every mandal in the plant surroundings, CC roads and flyovers to avoid road damage, and funds for land acquisition for road works have been sanctioned.

He criticized those who spread misinformation that Congress means no power supply. He said: “Congress means current, current means Congress.” He reminded that even in 1978, under the then Congress Government, machinery was imported from Japan’s Mitsubishi to generate electricity using Pumped Storage Technology.

He stressed that the hydel, thermal, solar, and wind power projects built during Congress rule are still functioning successfully.

He pointed out that the sub-critical technology-based Bhadradri power unit, taken up by the previous rulers, turned into a disaster for the State. In contrast, Telangana will be made the national hub for high-end green power generation, he declared.

The government is spending Rs 17,000 crore to supply free power to 29 lakh agricultural pump-sets and 51 lakh families (200 units per family). He clarified that it is the Government itself which pays thousands of crores to the power utilities on behalf of the poor. Despite the challenges of free power schemes and rising electricity demand, the Government has ensured round-the-clock uninterrupted quality power supply across the State.

Bhatti strongly countered the opposition’s propaganda that jobs could simply be uploaded online for download. He said this is not a mere technical formality but a humanitarian event, a celebration of solidarity with families who sacrificed land, and should be seen as such.

The Deputy CM added that compassionate appointments were issued to the families of 159 TSGENCO employees who lost their lives in service.