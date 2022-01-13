Accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh to all Congress members says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president & MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the party signed an agreement with the New India Assurance Company to provide accidental insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh to all its members in the State.

Revanth said that all members would get the accidental insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh from April 2022 to March-end 2023. The Telangana PCC was the first in the country to provide accidental insurance to all Congress members.

Meanwhile, the digital membership drive, which was launched recently, on the occasion of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's birthday and the anniversary of the Telangana formation announcement, has evoked 'tremendous' response among people. As against the target of 30 lakh by January 26, the PCC chief said over seven lakh members have already been so far registered.

Enrollers were being appointed for all 34,765 polling booths in Telangana; at least 100 members would be enrolled in each booth, he said. The membership drive was being done in a highly transparent manner. Besides party activists, senior leaders themselves were enrolling new members.

Reddy said the target is to enrol at least 15,000 members in each mandal, about 50,000 in an Assembly constituency and nearly 3.5 lakh members in a parliamentary constituency. He said the party activists achieving the highest enrolment would be honoured and felicitated by the TPCC. If the target of 30 lakh members is not achieved the AICC would be requested to extend the deadline. He expressed confidence that the target would be achieved without any major difficulty and said grand celebrations would be held at Gandhi Bhavan after the enrolment of 30 lakh members.

The TPCC chief appealed to all sections of society, especially youth, to join the party to protect and strengthen democracy.