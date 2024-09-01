Live
All preps afoot for pompous celebration of Ganesh festival
Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has said that all arrangements would be made in the city to celebrate the upcoming Ganesh festival in a grand manner.
A coordination meeting on ganesh festival arrangements was held at the GHMC headquarters on Saturday with senior officials of police department, GHMC, zonal commissioners, deputy mayor Srilatha Sobhan Reddy, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata and representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee under the chairmanship of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayalakshmi said that all arrangements were being made to ensure that the Vinayaka festival and immersion are held in a grand manner in the city.
“All necessary arrangements will be made on behalf of the GHMC so that everyone in the city can celebrate the festival in a pompous and joyful manner without any shortcomings,” she said The mayor said inspections of ponds and baby ponds where Vinayaka immersion would take place in every zone. She said that she had already inspected all the tanks, baby ponds and roads within the field limits in Sherlingampally and Kukatpally zones and instructed the officials concerned to make arrangements for necessary amenities.
“The zonal commissioners and officials are carrying out the work and monitoring them thoroughly, she said. In the ponds, the horse’s deck and silting have been removed,” she said.