AP gang’s night crime trail ends with Hyd arrest

Hyderabad: A joint operation by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South-East Zone) and IS Sadan Police led to the arrest of a six-member gang from Andhra Pradesh involved in a series of temple thefts, shutter liftings and two-wheeler thefts across Hyderabad and Rachakonda. Police recovered stolen cash, two motorcycles, and other property worth around Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested offenders Juvvala Tharun Kumar Raju and Dagarapu Ellyaajaru had been involved in multiple property offences in Bhimavaram and other parts of Andhra Pradesh before shifting operations to the city. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended them, along with associates, during vehicle checks at Champapet on November 9.

They reportedly travelled to Hyderabad to avoid identification by their local police and resumed their criminal activities soon after being released on bail.

According to the police, the gang targeted temples and shops during late-night hours. Using iron rods and screwdrivers, they broke open shutters and fled with cash and valuables. They also stole motorcycles to move swiftly between locations and escape after each burglary.

In just two days, they committed a spate of thefts—four temple break-ins and six shop burglaries—before fleeing back to Bhimavaram. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Task Force traced the suspects to Kammaguda, Nadergul, where they had rented a house.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple cases. Police seized two motorbikes, burglary tools, mobile phones and cash of Rs. 17,104. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.