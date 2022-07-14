Aravind hits out at KCR for questioning PM Modi

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Aravind on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the latter's comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons, Aravind asked the CM whether he has the guts to comment against a mosque. He said KCR did not have any respect for the Hindus and asked KCR to stop his cheap comments and hold review meetings on the ongoing rains in the State.

He mocked that KCR had become the Chief Minister, who was not in a position to pay salaries of his employees.