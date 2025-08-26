Asad seeks Dy CM’s help in restoration of internet services

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He raised the issue of internet service disruptions in the city over the past few days. Owaisi stated that people are facing severe difficulties due to the internet shutdown and stressed the need for immediate restoration of services so that citizens do not face further inconvenience. Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala was also present at the meeting.

Asaduddin Owaisi said the internet problems are causing serious trouble for students, working professionals, and businesspeople. He stressed that restoring internet services must be a top priority, especially in a major tech city like Hyderabad. He said a stable internet is very important in Hyderabad, where lakhs of people depend on it for education, online work, and daily needs.

Asad Owaisi urged the Deputy CM to coordinate with all concerned departments and Telecom companies to quickly identify and fix the issue. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka assured the AIMIM delegation that the government would act without delay.

Recently, many areas in the city faced repeated internet shutdowns. Frustrated residents took to social media, saying the issue disturbed online classes, work-from-home setups, and digital payments.

Hyderabad is currently experiencing a significant internet outage affecting multiple areas, including Ameerpet, Balanagar, Kompally, Shaikpet, Banjara Hills, Kokapet, and Tellapur. The internet disruption began on August 19, after orders from the Deputy Chief Minister. The Deputy Chief Minister has instructed TGSPDCL officials to take down all the additional dangling wires connected to the electric poles across the city.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala recently met Transco’s CMD Musharraf Faruqi to address the problem. The outage is severely impacting professionals, traders, delivery persons, shop owners, students, and homemakers.