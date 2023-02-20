Bandi dares Owaisi to contest all 119 seats

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Sunday dared the AIMIM to contest in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the State; he would ensure the party candidates lose deposits.

Addressing a rally taken out to mark jayanti of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Karwan, he called upon people of the city to accept the challenge of Majlis and fight. He said if all youth give time for eight months, the party will take the responsibility of bringing Ram Rajya in Telangana.

Bandi said to make Owaisi happy, the Secretariat, which was full of Telugu culture with urns and mango trees, was demolished and domes were built in the name of the new building. "If BJP comes to power we will demolish the Secretariat domes and make changes to promote Telangana culture".

He said the day has come to show guts of Hindus. "If a party with 12 per cent votes wins seven seats in Telangana how many seats should those with 80 per cent votes win? I will never insult Muslims and Christians. Should we keep quiet if someone says give 15 minutes, we will kill Hindus? We are descendants of Shivaji, who never bowed before Aurangzeb. He fought with the sword given by Maa Tulja Bhavani and established the Hindu empire," he said. The BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was like Aurangzeb's Raja Man Singh-type. "He calls himself a pure Hindu and gets photos published in his newspaper. He mortgaged Hinduism before the party of Razakars.

Bandi said the Hindutva atmosphere was visible in Telangana; saffron flags were fluttering everywhere. He recalled how he had held a meeting in the heart of the Old City. He said protection of Hindu dharma was possible only with Shivaji.