Bandi mocks KTR for reacting late on his charges

Hyderabad: Reacting sharply to the comments of the ruling BRS working president K T Rama Rao, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the State minister was challenging him only after preparing himself to get the clean chit in drug tests.

He mocked that KTR had challenged him over the tests six months after making the challenge. He asked KTR as to why he had not reacted to the challenge made by TPCC chief on the issue.

Sanjay claimed that KTR had brought in a court order restraining his political rivals from taking his name. Referring to the allegations of KTR that he was habitual tobacco chewer, Bandi asked the minister whether he has any evidence to support his allegations and also asked KTR as to why he was not talking about Delhi liquor case in which his sister's name has been figured.

Sanjay took strong objection to the language used by KTR against him and said that he laughed after observing the language of the minister. He said KTR would be exposed if an investigation was held in the Hyderabad Drug Case and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.