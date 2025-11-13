Bhatti orders release of Rs 163 cr for SC and minority gurukuls

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials from the Finance Department to immediately release Rs 163 crore towards pending dues related to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Minority Gurukuls, covering diet charges, rent, and midday meal payments.

The Deputy CM held a review meeting at Praja Bhavan on Wednesday evening with officials from the Finance Department and Gurukul institutions. During the meeting, he instructed that Rs 51.36 crore be released towards pending diet, rent, and cosmetic charges of all SC Gurukuls, hostels, and related institutions across the state.

Similarly, he ordered the release of Rs 47.61 crore towards pending diet and rent dues of Minority Gurukuls and educational institutions. In addition, he directed officials to immediately release Rs 63.92 crore in pending payments related to the Midday Meal Scheme.

Recalling that the 'People’s Government', upon assuming office, had increased diet charges by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent for Gurukul and hostel students to ensure they receive nutritious, diverse, and high-quality food, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that administrators must not compromise on quality and must strictly follow the government-prescribed menu.

He further instructed officials to inspect government educational institutions regularly as per a fixed calendar to review the facilities being provided to students. He directed that detailed reports of these visits be submitted promptly by the concerned administrators.