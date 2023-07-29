Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad meets CM KCR

Hyderabad: Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad commended Telangana’s schemes and programmes, especially Dalit Bandhu, for the upliftment of Dalits, considering them a role model for the entire country. He expressed admiration for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s efforts in paving a strong path for the emancipation of Dalits from social and economic discrimination, enabling them to attain self-respect.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Azad held a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Friday. They engaged in discussions regarding dalit issues, the ruler’s attitudes towards Dalits, caste-based divisions, social discrimination, and restrictions on food habits faced by Dalit communities across the country.

Azad expressed hope that Telangana’s Dalit development activities would pave the way for resolving the problems faced by Dalits nationwide in the future. He hailed the unprecedented nature of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, implemented in Telangana, and praised its remarkable success stories that have brought about a qualitative change in the lives of Dalit communities. He pointed out that the scheme is fulfilling the vision of Dr. BR Ambedkar, who aspired to promote Dalits as entrepreneurs in the country.

The Bhim party Chief also lauded CM KCR’s admiration for Ambedkar, evident in the installation of India’s largest 125-feet statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad and naming the state secretariat after him. Azad appreciated CM KCR’s vision behind the Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat, aiming for the development of Dalits, as well as other oppressed communities.

He further commended the implementation of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund Scheme, which provides financial assistance to Dalit students for pursuing education in foreign universities.