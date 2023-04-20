BJP State in-charges hold series of meetings ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Hyderabad: Four days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit state BJP core committee held a series of meetings since Wednesday morning.

All State party in-charges Tarun Chug, Sunil Bansal, Aravind Menon and State unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar—and members of the BJP state core committee--held discussions on implementation of the road map until December this year.

The focus was mainly on going to people on multiple issues and agendas to tap into the brewing anti-incumbency against the BRS. The party feels it should be a now-or-never battle in Telangana against BRS since the national leadership also sees a potential opportunity to get into power in the State.

Against this backdrop, the party wants to identify those giving their 100 per cent to the agenda and leave the passive functionaries at various levels of the party.

As part of this, the core committee meeting focused on the nitty-gritty of steering its action plan through December.

Apart from the core committee meeting, the party in-charges also met district presidents, secretaries, and district in-charges to get a first-hand feel of the party's organisational structure. Including work from booth committees to district level, they are operationally prepared.

Earlier, the State in-charges held meetings with party wings, asking them to be proactive by making the OBC Morcha, Mahila Morcha, and others. They haveaready hit the ground rolling out people's connect programmes.

The current and planned activities are expected to be briefed to Shah during his visit; to seek further directions on the road ahead. The road map and action plans until November, ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections, are followed in line with the earlier directions of the Union minister.

Meanwhile, Bandi said apart from addressing the public meeting in Chevella on April 23, Shah will meet party leaders of the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency and key State leaders during his visit.

Speaking to The Han India, a party leader said the expected joining of two prominent State leaders, including a former minister, has been seized by the national leadership. "This is following certain demands that the two leaders have put before the party for joining BJP," he added.