BJP Telangana chief welcomes Malegaon verdict

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao welcomed the verdict delivered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai, acquitting seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast conspiracy case.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he stated that the judgment exposed what he termed as the “Congress Party’s conspiracy to disrupt national security and communal harmony.” In the wake of the NIA court’s verdict, he demanded an apology from the Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the then Union Home Minister Chidambaram for allegedly peddling the “Hindu Terror” narrative.

“The Malegaon verdict is a testament to truth prevailing over political plots. The Congress tried to malign the integrity of certain individuals and institutions back then,” Rao said, adding that the acquittals reflected a judicial rebuttal of politically motivated allegations.

The BJP leader also welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to the Telangana Assembly Speaker, asking for a decision within three months on the disqualification petitions filed against MLAs who had defected from the BRS to the Congress. He noted that the ruling reaffirmed the democratic principle of accountability and condemned the “rampant abuse” of the Anti-Defection Law.

“In the past, BRS indulged in defections. Today, the Congress is replicating that misuse. Grabbing MLAs after elections not only breaches the people’s mandate, it undermines democratic ethics,” Rao asserted. Turning his focus to the Congress’s Janahita Padayatra, Rao questioned the party’s claim of serving public interest. He alleged that the Congress had failed to deliver on key electoral promises and declarations made to youth, BCs, SCs, STs, women, farmers, and students.

“Congress came to power, making promises to every section of society. Yet, they have neither implemented the six guarantees nor fulfilled the commitments made in their manifesto,” he said. Rao demanded that the party release a white paper detailing its progress and fulfilment of poll assurances. “Only then will they earn the moral right to step among the people with slogans of public welfare,” he added.

Accusing the Congress of deception and political opportunism, Rao reiterated the BJP’s commitment to transparent governance and safeguarding democratic institutions. His remarks come amid heightened political discourse in Telangana surrounding party defections, fulfilment of poll guarantees, and inter-party clashes over governance integrity. Earlier, he, along with several BJP leaders, garlanded the statue and paid tributes to Captain Veera Raja Reddy on the occasion of his death anniversary at Habsiguda.