Bollywood, biogas and bikes: Major projects announced at Global Summit

Bharat Future City: At the Global Summit, Ahirath Holdings announced a transformative clean-energy programme, positioning Telangana as a national leader in green fuels. The company unveiled plans to establish 25 Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across the state, backed by a cumulative investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place at Bharat Future City, where the company presented its comprehensive project rollout strategy, including land requirements, timelines, and sustainability commitments.Motorsport in India is set for a major leap forward as Supercross India Pvt Ltd announced its plan to develop a world-class Supercross and Motocross facility in Bharat Future City.

Envisioned as an international-grade racing destination, the project will include competitive dirt tracks, rider training zones, spectator infrastructure, and allied hospitality components.In one of the most ambitious announcements at Telangana Rising, Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd unveiled plans to develop a Rs 10,000-crore integrated township and world-class film studio in the State.

The project blends luxury hospitality, experiential leisure, sporting infrastructure, and a full-fledged production ecosystem making it one of the largest creative-economy investments in the region. The township will feature a championship golf course, high-end leisure amenities, and a state-of-the-art film studio complex designed to support large-format productions and talent development programmes.Finally, the Government of Telangana and Apollo signed a landmark MoU under the Telangana Rising 2047 platform. The Group is developing a new 400-bed tertiary hospital in Hyderabad’s Financial District and has additionally invested Rs 371 crore in clinics, diagnostics, and wellness through Apollo Health Lifestyle Ltd.