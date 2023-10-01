BRS faces another jolt, MLC Kasireddy leaves party

Hyderabad : MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy gave a shock to the ruling party BRS. Kasireddy, who was disappointed with the leadership of the party, resigned from it. It is learnt that he has sent his resignation letter to the head of BRS on Sunday morning. Later, he met Congress Party Telangana President Revanth Reddy. MLC Kasireddy from the joint Palamuru district is expected to contest the Assembly in the next election.



While Kasireddy was expecting a ticket from the Kalvakurti constituency, the BRS party did not consider his appeal. Kasireddy was unhappy after the party ticket allotment announcement came out. Kasireddy's followers say that they decided to leave the party in this order and that decision was recently implemented.

Meanwhile, Kalvakurti ZP Vice Chairman Balaji Singh is also following Kasireddy's path. Balaji Singh, who resigned from BRS, announced that he is joining Congress.