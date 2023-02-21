BRS to back Majlis nominee in Legislative Council poll

Hyderabad: Despite having enough numbers for the Legislative Council seat to be elected through local bodies from Hyderabad, the BRS is leaving the seat for its partner AIMIM thereby ensuring a fourth term for Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri.

The BRS-MIM combine candidate will file the nomination for the seat on the last day, February 23. There are a total of 117 votes in the GHMC local body when the erstwhile Hyderabad district is taken into consideration. Among these, there are 32 ex-officio votes, including 15 MLAs (also one nominated), seven Rajya Sabha members, two Lok Sabha members.

The BRS-MIM combine has 92 votes out of 117 seats, whereas the BJP has 23 plus two ex-officio members. including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad Lok Sabha member) and MLA T Raja Singh (Goshamahal ). The MIM has ex-officio members like seven MLAs, one MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Sources said that the MIM and BRS leaders will meet and take a decision on supporting the Majlis candidate.

The BRS sources said the party will support the MIM candidate to reciprocate the gesture of the friendly party, which had helped the BRS in getting the GHMC Mayor's post. The MIM had supported the BRS in the election of mayor and deputy mayor.

The election of the MIM looks certain because of the big numbers on his side. Political analysts said the election would take place if the BJP tries to field a candidate only to expose the understanding between the BRS and MIM. Jafri had served as a member of the Upper House three times.