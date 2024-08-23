Celebrating Women’s Resilience and Elegance

Hyderabad, August 2024 – The inaugural season of the Miss and Mrs Strong and Beautiful 2024 pageant is set to begin this October, welcoming participants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Spearheaded by Kiranmayee Alivelu, the founder and managing director, the pageant emphasizes that marriage is not the end but a new beginning for women.



Kiranmayee, who has participated in several national-level pageants, aims to provide a platform for women to showcase their beauty and talent. The event's curtain-raiser featured a stunning fashion walk, highlighting the elegance and style of participants. Aspiring contestants can register for the October auditions on the official website, www.sbtribe.org.