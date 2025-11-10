Central intervention threat: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay accuses Telangana government of shielding Old City drug racket

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has levelled serious allegations against the Telangana government and local police, claiming that a large-scale drug and trafficking racket is operating in Hyderabad’s Old City, targeting minor Hindu girls. He accused the authorities of ignoring complaints and warned of central intervention if immediate action is not taken.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay said that the racket is functioning under political protection and that local police have turned a blind eye to the crimes. He alleged collusion between certain police officers and the network, which is reportedly luring school-going girls into addiction before subjecting them to sexual exploitation.

According to the minister, the gang has been targeting minors, particularly girls from Bengali Hindu migrant families living in the Old City. He detailed incidents in which victims were allegedly given chocolates laced with drugs and then coerced into dependency. Once addicted, they were kidnapped, raped, and filmed for blackmail purposes. Parents who approached local police with complaints, he claimed, were met with indifference or dismissive remarks.

Bandi Sanjay cited a recent case involving a 16-year-old girl allegedly abducted by a gang led by a man identified as Adil alias Aziz. The girl was later released near a police station after political pressure, but the minister alleged that no arrests were made under the registered F I R, the prime accused’s name was omitted from police documents, and the investigation was halted without explanation.

He said that multiple such incidents have taken place across different localities in the Old City and that despite repeated pleas, no fair inquiry has been conducted. Families have reportedly been threatened into silence, with videos of assaults used to blackmail victims into recruiting other girls for the trafficking network. “This is not an isolated case. Hundreds of girls are victims of this nexus,” the minister said.

Bandi Sanjay questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s direct oversight of the Home Department, stating that the state’s intelligence system remains fully aware of local activities but has failed to act. “Even minor political movements reach the Chief Minister’s desk in minutes. How can such a major racket go unnoticed?” he asked. He accused the state administration of prioritising political alliances over public safety, claiming that the police act on directions from the A I M I M leadership.

Expressing concern that the network could spread beyond the Old City, Bandi Sanjay urged immediate deployment of competent, non-partisan police officers to the affected areas. “If the state government fails, the B J P will not remain silent. We will organise Hindu protection forces in the Old City to safeguard our daughters,” he warned. He further added that if unrest begins due to government inaction, the Chief Minister alone would be responsible.

The minister also announced that the Union Home Ministry may be compelled to deploy central forces to Hyderabad under constitutional provisions if the situation is not brought under control. “I am ready to enter the field myself if necessary. We will not allow Hyderabad to become a den of drugs and exploitation,” he stated.

Senior B J P leaders including M L C Anji Reddy, M L A Palvai Harish, party spokesperson N V Subhash, and Hyderabad district president Uma Mahender accompanied the minister during the press briefing. They demanded an independent judicial inquiry, alleging that the state police were working under political pressure and failing in their duty to protect citizens.