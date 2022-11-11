Chain snatching incident reported in Erramanzil

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the residents of Hyderabad after increasing chain-snatching cases for the last few days. According to the sources, a few bike-borne miscreants snatched a three-Tula gold chain from a woman and escaped. The incident took place at Hill Top colony in Erramanzil.

Sources said that the victim identified as Neeraja, a resident of Srinilaya Apartments in Erramanzil stepped out of her residence to book a cab to go shopping on Thursday morning.

Unexpectedly, two miscreants on a bike snatched the gold chain from her neck. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. After receiving a complaint, the police registered a case and an investigation is underway. It is said that three chain snatching cases reported within 24 hours in Panjagutta, Golconda and Humayumnagar.