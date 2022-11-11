  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Chain snatching incident reported in Erramanzil

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

  • Three such incidents took place in Hyderabad within 24 hours
  • Public in panic requests police to take action against the miscreants

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the residents of Hyderabad after increasing chain-snatching cases for the last few days. According to the sources, a few bike-borne miscreants snatched a three-Tula gold chain from a woman and escaped. The incident took place at Hill Top colony in Erramanzil.

Sources said that the victim identified as Neeraja, a resident of Srinilaya Apartments in Erramanzil stepped out of her residence to book a cab to go shopping on Thursday morning.

Unexpectedly, two miscreants on a bike snatched the gold chain from her neck. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. After receiving a complaint, the police registered a case and an investigation is underway. It is said that three chain snatching cases reported within 24 hours in Panjagutta, Golconda and Humayumnagar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X