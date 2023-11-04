Chandrababu to visit LV Prasad eye hospital in Hyderabad, to undergo tests

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit LV Prasad Hospital shortly. He will arrive at the hospital in a while where doctors will conduct eye tests for him today. It has been advised by the doctors that Chandrababu undergo an eye operation, and a decision regarding the timing of the operation is likely to be made today.

It may be recalled that Chandrababu Naidu recently underwent medical tests at AIG Hospital for a duration of two days. He had already undergone surgery on his left eye in June, and it is possible that the surgery for his right eye will take place today at LV Prasad Hospital.

The former Chief Minister has released on the interim bail on October 31 the health grounds in the Skill Development case. The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail for four weeks to undergo eye surgery. The TDP national president has arrived in Hyderabad on November 1 amidst warm welcome from the party cadre, followers and fans.