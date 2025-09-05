City cops buckle up for twin fest events

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police have made last-minute arrangements for the two important festivals, Milad-un-Nabi and the Ganesh immersion procession. Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand held a video conference to review security and contingency plans.

In the conference, the commissioner said that plans have been made to ensure that the celebrations on Thursday night (Milad-un-Nabi) and the movement of Ganesh idols on Saturday do not face any problems. He noted that since Prophet Muhammad’s birthday falls on September 5, last-minute arrangements for immersion will also be made.

C V Anand said the main Ganesh immersion would be held on Saturday, with special arrangements planned for the movement and immersion of the Khairtabad Ganesh idol.

He added that the immersion process is expected to last about 40 hours, and all necessary precautions are being taken.

Blue Colts and patrol teams have been ordered to increase their surveillance throughout Hyderabad. During the immersion procession, traffic management will be strengthened at major intersections.

The police have asked Ganesh mandap organisers to immerse their idols without delay and have instructed officers to provide all necessary logistical support. Officers were also told to provide additional VHF sets to prevent any communication gaps. To ensure there are no obstacles on the procession route, police officials were told to coordinate with GHMC officials.

They were also instructed to ensure that welcome stages do not completely occupy the road and obstruct the procession. Finally, they were told to ensure that idols do not get stuck due to cables or tree branches along the route. Additional CP Law & Order Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP Crime P Vishwa Prasad, Joint CP Traffic D Joel Davis, DCP Special Branch K Apoorva Rao, DCP IT Cell Pushpa, and other officers, including zonal DCPs, participated virtually in the video conference.