CM briefs Guv on security measures undertaken in State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and apprised him of security measures taken in the entire state following the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The Chief Minister also explained the government’s preparedness in case of a medical emergency.

Administrative mechanism developed to bring back stranded Telangana people and students from the border districts to their hometowns, establishment of a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital to provide timely assistance, security measures taken in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, procurement of emergency medicine and other steps taken up by the government were discussed in the meeting.

The CM also briefed the Governor about strict security arrangements made for the ongoing Miss World competition. It is learnt that the Chief Minister also explained the measures taken to overcome financial challenges facing the government.