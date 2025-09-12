Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities

Live
Hyderabad’s Continental Hospitals, Nanakramguda, celebrated Onam with grandeur on September 5, 2025, uniting doctors, nurses, and staff in vibrant cultural festivities. The event was graced by Dr Guru N Reddy, Founder and Chairman, who attended as Chief Guest and highlighted Onam as one of the hospital’s most cherished traditions.
The celebrations featured lively dance, music, and singing performances, along with cooking competitions that showcased the community’s creativity. Winners were honored with prizes, adding to the festive spirit. The occasion fostered joy, unity, and cultural pride, reflecting the hospital’s tradition of celebrating togetherness beyond healthcare.
