  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities

Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
x
Highlights

Hyderabad’s Continental Hospitals, Nanakramguda, celebrated Onam with grandeur on September 5, 2025, uniting doctors, nurses, and staff in vibrant...

Hyderabad’s Continental Hospitals, Nanakramguda, celebrated Onam with grandeur on September 5, 2025, uniting doctors, nurses, and staff in vibrant cultural festivities. The event was graced by Dr Guru N Reddy, Founder and Chairman, who attended as Chief Guest and highlighted Onam as one of the hospital’s most cherished traditions.

The celebrations featured lively dance, music, and singing performances, along with cooking competitions that showcased the community’s creativity. Winners were honored with prizes, adding to the festive spirit. The occasion fostered joy, unity, and cultural pride, reflecting the hospital’s tradition of celebrating togetherness beyond healthcare.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick