Cyberabad Traffic Police Launches Campaign to Stop Wrong-Side Driving

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has started a new campaign to stop wrong-side driving, which causes many accidents. The police are asking people to take photos of vehicles driving on the wrong side and report them on social media.

To help with traffic, the police have closed some intersections and created U-turn points at certain places.

How to Report Wrong-Side Driving:

Many drivers ignore the rules and drive on the wrong side, which leads to accidents. To fight this, the police want the public to send photos or videos of wrong-side driving to the WhatsApp number 9490617346.



