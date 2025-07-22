CZA showers praise on Hyd zoo for its upkeep measures

Hyderabad: Dr V Clement Ben, Member Secretary of the Central Zoo Authority, Government of India, New Delhi, has commended Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park, stating that the Zoo maintains excellent hygiene and exhibits well-kept enclosure enrichment with ample space. Dr Clement also praised the breeding programme, vaccination schedule, animal exchange, and education initiatives, highlighting them as excellently planned and remarkably successful achievements.

Dr Clement congratulated the Zoo management and all staff members for their relentless efforts in the conservation and breeding of wild animals. He pledged the Central Zoo Authority’s coordination and assistance in all aspects whenever required. The Member Secretary visited Nehru Zoological Park on Monday as part of an official visit. He received a warm welcome at the administrative building from Dr C Suvarna, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF), Telangana; Elusing Meru, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana; Dr Sunil S Hiremath, IFS, Director Zoo Parks, Telangana; and J Vasantha, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

During the visit, the Member Secretary, accompanied by the PCCF and Zoo officials, toured the Zoo, inspecting animal exhibit enclosures and off-display night enclosures. The Director Zoo Parks, Telangana, and the Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, provided a brief explanation of the Zoo’s daily maintenance, including the vaccination schedule, animal breeding programmes, animal exchange, animal adoption scheme, overall health check-ups, enrichment of animal enclosures, and the study of animal behaviour.

The Member Secretary also visited the Mouse Deer Breeding Centre, which is recognised as one of the most successful breeding centres in the country for breeding the animal and releasing them back into the wild. This centre is sponsored by the Central Zoo Authority. Later, the Member Secretary planted saplings of Cassia Fistula (Golden Shower Tree) and other fruit-bearing plants under the Van Mahotsav programme and ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’. Following this, the Director Zoo Parks delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the overall functioning of zoos across Telangana.

The Mouse Deer breeding centre, which began in 2010 with six individuals, saw its numbers increase to over 300 by 2017. Subsequently, the animals began to be released into the wild in Telangana, making them a highly sought-after species in animal exchange programmes.