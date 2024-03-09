DCA raids unauthorised medical device store

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) took a strong stance against illegal drug distribution and unauthorised medical device sales through two successful raids.

In the first raid, the DCA officials raided the premises of a dealer and seized medicines, as it was operating without licences.

GundaMaheshwara Murthy, who was operating a firm named ‘MS Medical Systems’ at Secunderabad, was found to be running the store without any authorisation.

During the raids, officials of the DCA’s Secunderabad zone detected substantial stocks of ‘nebulizers’ and ‘steam sterilizers’ at the premises of MS Medical Systems. Both are classified as ‘Medical Devices’ according to the Medical Devices Rules of 2017 and were seized accordingly. The DCA seized stocks of nebulizers and steam sterilizers worth Rs 6.5 lakh during the raid.

As per the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, it is mandatory for any entity engaged in the sale of medical devices to obtain a license registration certificate from the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana.

In another raid, DCA, in collaboration with the Excise department, targeted a location in Mattampally village, Suryapet district, suspected of illegally storing and selling addictive drugs at inflated prices.

The officials seized a significant amount of codeine-containing cough syrups and nitrazepam tablets, both of which can be dangerous if abused.

The raid unearthed a worrying practice. Ramavath Ravindra Naik, a licensed pharmacist and owner of New Durga Bhavani Medical Stores, was found storing and distributing these controlled substances from his residence.

This stock included large quantities of cough syrups and nitrazepam tablets, which can lead to addiction, respiratory problems, seizures, and even death if misused.

The authorities seized over Rs 20,000 worth of drugs and traced their source to suppliers in Kodad.

These raids highlight the seriousness of illegal drug distribution and unauthorised medical device sales. These activities not only pose a threat to public health but also violate established laws.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act prescribes penalties, including imprisonment, for such offences.

The DCA encourages people to report any suspicions or complaints regarding such activities by calling their toll-free number, 1800-599-6969.