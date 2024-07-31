Defected MLAs rooting for Ghar Wapsi to BRS

At least four MLAs express interest in rejoining BRS

Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy spotted at BRSLP office

Tellam Venkata Rao also seen; he previously joined Cong from Khammam district

Kale Yadaiah and Dr Sanjay also considering return

Speculations arise about more MLAs returning after Ashada Masam

BRS expects some Congress legislators to join them

Hyderabad: BRS legislators who have defected to the Congress seem to be unhappy with the ruling party, as they wanted to make ‘ghar wapsi’. At least four MLAs are ready to jump back into the pink party and have sent feelers to its leadership.

The BRS legislator from Gadwal B Krishnamohan Reddy, who joined the Congress, gave it a shock on Tuesday as he was seen in the BRSLP office in the lobby. He was seen sitting with the party leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao and other seniors. With this video streaming in media circles, reporters were quick to approach him and seek clarity.

Reddy, who looked hesitant to speak, said that he had a disqualification case in the Supreme Court; senior advocate Ramchander Rao was arguing on behalf of the party. Hence, he had come to talk with him. He also said that he was going to meet BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao in a couple of days. It is learned that the MLA informed KTR that he was willing to re-join the party.

Another MLA who had joined the Congress, Tellam Venkata Rao (Bhadrachalam), also came to the BRSLP office and had discussions with the former minister, Vemula Prashanth Reddy. He is the only BRS legislator from the Khammam district. He had joined the Congress, led by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Sources said that two more legislators, Kale Yadaiah (Chevella) and Dr Sanjay (Jagtial), were also in line to make ‘ghar wapsi’. The Chevella MLA had joined the ruling party with the sole aim of withdrawing GO 111. The BRS government had formed a committee to scrap the GO. However, there was no conclusion on this. In the meantime, he said he was not going to leave Congress and had no intention of going back to BRS.

The exit of Sanjay was a big shock to the BRS. The party leaders claim he has made up his mind to come back.

As many as 10 BRS legislators had joined the Congress; there are speculations that a few more would be joining after the ‘Ashada Masam’. However, now there is talk that a few more are willing to come back. The BRS leaders say, apart from the MLAs, some Congress legislators would join the party.