DGP vows to resolve issues faced by cops

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Dr. Jitender assured that all efforts will be made to resolve the issues faced by police personnel.

He was addressing the State Executive Meeting of the Telangana State Police Officers Association held at the DGP Office on Tuesday.

The DGP said that resolving personnel-related issues would be given top priority. He stated that continuous efforts are being made to provide a conducive working environment, implement welfare measures on a large scale, and expedite decisions related to promotions and other administrative matters.

On this occasion, association representatives highlighted few issues and submitted their proposals, with special emphasis on strengthening health and family welfare facilities for police personnel.

Director General, Intelligence, B. Shivadhar Reddy suggested that medical staff facilities should be arranged in unit headquarters to support personnel.

Additional DGP (Law & Order), Mahesh M. Bhagwat emphasized the need to organize large-scale medical camps and conduct regular health check-ups for staff. Additional DGP (Personnel) Anil Kumar assured that any issues related to promotion of personnel, appointment of wards in case of medical invalid personnel, if pending, should be brought to his notice for early resolution.