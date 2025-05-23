Don’t take law into own hands, top cop warns ‘Gau Rakshaks’

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid festival, City Police Commissioner CV Anand appealed to the public and Gau rakshak members not to take law into own hands, emphasising that only government officials and law enforcement agencies are authorised to stop or inspect vehicles carrying animals. The police conducted a coordination meeting on Thursday in preparation for the festival aimed to ensure peaceful and clean celebrations.The meeting, chaired by Anand at Old Police Commissioner’s Office, Basheerbagh, was attended by Vikram Singh Mann (Additional CP, Law and Order), RV Karnan, (GHMC Commissioner), C Ramesh (Joint Transport Commissioner), Pankaja (Additional Commissioner, Health), Raghu Prasad (Additional Commissioner, Sanitation). At the meeting, Anand discussed several important points like curbing illegal animal transportation. He instructed setting up of check-posts around the City Commissionerate to prevent transportation of animals without proper veterinary certificates or those not ready for slaughter. Vehicles found violating rules are to be seized and immediately sent to GHMC-designated animal-holding points or goshalas.

The Animal Husbandry department and GHMC were requested to ensure availability of 24x7 veterinary doctors at all check-posts. The GHMC officials were advised to deploy dog-catching squads in all areas before Bakrid to manage stray dogs. They were instructed to supply covers to every household for disposal of animal carcasses. Special teams are to be deployed on the festival day for collection of garbage and carcasses.

The GHMC is to arrange adequate vehicles, tippers and JCBs for efficient collection and disposal of animal waste and ensure sufficient staff for waste removal during Bakrid. The GHMC Commissioner detailed the extensive sanitation measures being implemented, including deployment of additional teams and garbage collection vehicles in wards and near mosques. He assured that garbage bags would be readily available; GHMC officials would be actively performing duties.

Anand reiterated that only assigned police personnel, GHMC and Animal Husbandry department staff would be present at the check-posts. He suggested forming local, zonal and commissionerate-level coordination teams comprising officials from all departments for better coordination and response. This coordinated mechanism, through continuous collaboration and proactive actions by officials, would significantly help in resolving any issue that may arise, ensuring a smooth, safe, and joyful Bakrid celebration for all citizens.

Dr CH Malleshwari, Additional Director (V and AH), DCPs (SB) Cyberabad, Crimes-Rachakonda, Rajendranagar, Balanagar and Additional DCPs and ACPs from City Commissionerate were present.