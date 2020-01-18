Draw to select Haj pilgrims today

Nampally: The draw of lots to select pilgrims from Telangana for Haj 2020 will be held on Saturday. According to the Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan, the draw of lots (Qurrah) will be held at 11 am on Saturday at Haj House.

He also said that the draw of lots is an online transparent procedure. The intending Haj pilgrims also can check their cover status from official Haj website www.haicommittee.gov.in and the messages will also be sent to registered contacts of Haj pilgrims. A total of 10,613 Haj applications were received from Telangana State including 6421 from Hyderabad District.

The total number of applications received under general category is 10,143, applications under reserved category (70+ age) is 462, applications under female category (45+ age category) is 8 and with 2-applications from Rajanna Sircilla district, which has the least number of applications amongst all the 31 districts. TSHC Executive Officer B Shafiullah and other senior officials will be present in the programme.