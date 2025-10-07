Live
Drunk BMW driver rams vehicles, woman grievously hurt
Hyderabad: In a shocking hit-and-run incident near My Home Avatar Circle in Hyderabad’s Narsingi area, a drunk driver driving a BMW rammed into three vehicles waiting at a red traffic signal early Saturday morning, causing serious injuries to a woman riding pillion on a bike and extensive damage to all the cars involved.
The accident occurred at around 8:45 am when the BMW, speeding recklessly, struck two cars and a bike stopped at the signal, leaving the woman in critical condition.
The driver, identified as Abhishek G. Chandra, fled the scene immediately after the crash but was later tracked down and arrested by Narsingi police. Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.
The BMW, registered under Madhavi Mekala, has multiple pending speeding challans and has been seized by the authorities. CCTV footage from the area clearly shows the moment the BMW collided violently with the stationary vehicles.
Police have registered a case under the relevant sections related to reckless driving and hit-and-run.
The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains serious. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about drunk driving and road safety.