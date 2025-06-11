Dy Mayor takes hotel mgmt to task over unhygienic food

Hyderabad: Responding to complaints of rotten chicken being used to prepare biryani at Deccan Palm Restaurant near Tarnaka Crossroads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of the restaurant. During the inspection, unhygienic and expired food materials were identified, and the Deputy Mayor expressed her strong disapproval to the restaurant management. The Deputy Mayor instructed food safety officials to immediately inspect all non-hygienic materials at Deccan Palm Restaurant and take strict action.

Shoban Reddy said, “We are committed to safeguarding the health and safety of city residents by taking stringent action against establishments compromising food quality. Legal action will be inevitable for hotels and restaurant owners who fail to comply with the regulations.”

She further announced the formation of special teams to monitor food safety in all restaurants, hotels, and tiffin centers across the city. The Deputy Mayor emphasised that these measures are crucial for ensuring the supply of healthy food to the public.