EAGLE nabs 3 interstate drug peddlers, 3.25 kg opium worth Rs 17 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) worked on the leads and apprehended three drug peddlers from Rajasthan involved in the possession of Narcotic Drug - Opium (Afeem). Police seized 3.2 kg of drugs worth Rs 17 lakh.

Police arrested Savlaram Bishnoi (43), Hapuram Bishnoi (38) and Lalaram Bishnoi (41) all native of Jalore District, Rajasthan. They were earning about Rs 4 lakh over every 1 kg of Afeem.

According to the police, Telangana has a huge enterprising and bubbling diaspora from Rajasthan. Since the last few years drug smugglers are targeting this community and its youth by supplying them Opium and Amphetamine-based drugs. 45 days back Eagle received a very small lead that one consumer received Opioid drug delivery. The Eagle technical team worked hard for 45 days to develop this lead into an actionable intelligence. The prime accused Savlaram and his brother Gangaram came to Hyderabad for livelihood during the year 2008-2009 and learnt steel railing work. He has the habit of consuming Afeem for the past 20 years. As there is demand for Afeem among the Rajasthani people who are staying in Hyderabad, and selling of Afeem is profitable, he and his brother have been selling Afeem in Hyderabad for the past 10 years.

In this process, during the year 2019 his brother Gangaram was arrested by Bowenpally Police while he was in possession of 3.4 kg of Afeem. As the surveillance of Police increased over Gangaram, he shifted to his native place and assisted Savlaram in procuring Afeem from the suppliers in Rajasthan and transporting the same to Hyderabad.

Hapuram is a close relative of Savlaram and he promised of giving commission, to assist him in drug business and Lalaram he has been assisting Savlaram in transporting drugs to Hyderabad and also storing drugs in his house at Adilabad. About one month back Savlaram handed over 3.25 kg of Afeem drug to Lalaram. On Thursday, Savlaram contacted Lalaram and instructed him to get the above drug to Hyderabad. When Savlaram, Hapuram and Lalaram were waiting in Bowenpally area for selling the drug to their peddlers/customers, the EAGLE team apprehended them along with the drug.

Elite Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) requested to the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach Police or pass information to Police on 8712671111 and toll-free number 1908 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a

drug-free city.